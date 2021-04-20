'Swabhimaan' to return after 25 years

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The popular TV show, "Swabhimaan", which aired on Doordarshan in the nineties, will return a pay TV channel.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the serial featured Kitu Gidwani as the protagonist Svetlana, along with Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy, Anju Mahendru, Ashutosh Rana, Achint Kaur, Tanaaz Currim, Rajeev Paul, and Deepak Parashar among others.