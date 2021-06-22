Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta' s 'Sheer Qorma' to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, 'Sheer Qorma' is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates a story of love between two women (played by Divya and Swara).Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Swara wrote: "HUGE! #SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious #IFFStuttgart ! Also nominated for the Best Film Award and German Star of India Award. Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart! #IFFStuttgart A film by @futterwackening #LoveWins."Director Faraz, too, shared the news on his Instagram account."SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious @iff.stuttgart! Elated to share that we are also nominated for the Best Film Award and German Star of India Award. Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart! #IFFStuttgart," he wrote.'Sheer Qorma' also starred actors Shabana Azmi, Priya Malik and Jitin Gulati. (ANI)