Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta's 'Sheer Qorma' wins at Connecticut LGBT Film Festival

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) "Sheer Qorma", starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, has won the Best Short Film Audience Award at the recent 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival. The film's director Faraz Arif Ansari tweeted the news on Tuesday.

"WE WON! #SheerQorma wins the BEST SHORT FILM, Audience Award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival @OutFilmCT. Out of 83 short films in competition from over the world, we received highest audience score," Ansaru wrote.