Swara Bhasker fangirls over Shabana Azmi in latest post

Swara, who is basking in the success of her short film 'Sheer Qorma', is totally fangirling over Shabana Azmi, who also played a pivotal role in the movie.Taking to Instagram, Swara posted an adorable candid picture with the legendary actor that captures both of them sharing a hearty laugh.In the caption, the 'Ranjhana' actor described what sharing screen space with the iconic actor meant to her."All kinds of magic.. is what @azmishabana18 brings to the screen..No words for what it meant to me to share the screen with her! Now I know what "Mai to ganga naha li" means! Will thank you the most for this @farazarifansari #meanit #sheerqormafilm," she wrote.In her previous post on social media, Swara expressed gratitude to her fans after 'Sheer Qorma' won Best Short Film Audience Award at the Frameline Fest and also qualified for the BAFTA this year.The Faraz Arif Ansari directorial, which also stars Divya Dutta, was screened at the Frameline Fest as part of the Enby Love shorts programme. The film also recently won the Best Short Film, Audience award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Festival.'Sheer Qorma' is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates the story of love and acceptance, revolving around its leads. The movie is a love story set at the epicentre of a judgmental society that forms preconceived notions about sexuality and relationships and goes to scrutinise love based on gender.The movie is available to watch on YouTube. (ANI)