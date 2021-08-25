Swara Bhasker: I'm offered many 'tough women' roles

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker will soon be seen playing an investigative officer in the film 'Mimamsa'. The actress says that she is often offered action-packed, strong characters.

Swara, also played a cop in the web series 'Flesh 2'.

"I get offered a lot of 'tough' strong woman parts. I think it's always interesting to play the character in a way where in places you play it against the writing. So, find the moment where you can show the resilience of a shy and meek character; or the vulnerability of a strong character. I think 'Mimamsa' gave me a few such worthy moments," Swara tells IANS.