Swara Bhasker reunites with 'Tanu Weds Manu' singer Krsna Solo in short film

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker will be part of a project with singer Krsna Solo after almost a decade when they work together in the upcoming short film "Dobara Alvida".

Swara's role as Payal Jassi Gill became popular in Aanand L. Rai's 2011 release "Tanu Weds Manu", which featured Krsna's hit song "Rangrez".