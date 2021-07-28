Swara on her next 'Mimamsa': It's a thought-provoking murder mystery

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhaskar said that she will be next seen in a murder mystery titled "Mimamsa", which also features actor Bijendra Kala.

In the film, Swara will be seen playing the role of an investigating officer and it is shot in Bhopal.

Talking about the film, the actress said: "The experience of shooting for the movie was one of its kind as it kept me invested throughout the shoot and I am sure that the viewers will be too when they get to watch it."