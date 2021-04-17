Swaroop Khan on new song: 'Vidaai' is a part of me

"Vidaai is close to me and can be considered a part of me. I've written, sung and composed this song pouring my heart and soul at every stage of the song," he told IANS.

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Playback singer and Rajasthani folk sensation Swaroop Khan is eagerly waiting for the launch of his new song "Vidaai" on April 18, and he has reasons to believe the song is special for him.

Khan adds that through the song, he wants to drive home that point that just because a girl is married, it doesn't mean she is not a part of her parent's home anymore.

"I've seen quite a lot of 'Vidaai' rituals in Rajasthan. Like everyone else, I've noticed girls feel sad at the time of their marriage. They feel that they're not part of their own family. However, that is not true. I've tried to send a message through the song that girl is an integral part of the family and they're treated with the same level and respect as boys. It's a strong message that I've tried to convey through the song," he says.

While the shoot was fun, the song was serious and often made the team emotional.

"We had fun shooting, and at the same time, we were emotional because of the nature of the song," he says.

Swaroop is known for his songs "Tharki chhokro" in "PK" and "Ghoomar" in "Padmaavat".

