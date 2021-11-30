Swede Dish: Elli AvrRam opens up about her Swedish short film 'With You'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) After making a mark for herself in Bollywood, Elli AvrRam is now exploring more opportunities with her Swedish short film 'With You'.

The actress headlines the 23-minute short film which takes into account the subject of mental health.

Talking about the film, Elli says, "I had been waiting for an opportunity to do a Swedish project for sometime. 'With You' is based on a very strong socially relevant topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma."