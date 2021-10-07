Sweden halts Moderna Covid vax for people under-30

In a statement, the Swedish Public Health Agency referred to a preliminary analysis of data from Sweden and other Nordic countries that indicates the vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis), and inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart (pericarditis), reports Xinhua news agency.

Stockholm, Oct 7 (IANS) Sweden has stopped administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine Spikevax to people under 30 years of age due to a suspected connection to side effects.

These conditions were especially prevalent among males after the second dose.

"We monitor the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible, and at the same time provide effective protection," said state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.

Sweden's decision affects 81,000 individuals, but Tegnell said those who had already received Spikevax had no reason to panic.

"Anyone who has been vaccinated recently, with their first or second dose of Moderna's vaccine, does not have to worry as the risk is very small, but it is good to know which symptoms you need to be vigilant about."

Among the symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis are fatigue and shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat and palpitations, a feeling of pressure or weight over the chest, pain when breathing deeply, and chest pain.

The Public Health Agency also recommended that individuals born after 1990 should receive the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech until new guidelines are presented.

According to statistics released by the authority, 84 per cent of all Swedish individuals aged 16 and over have received at least one dose of a vaccine till date, while 77.8 per cent are fully inoculated.

