Swwapnil Joshi's horror film 'Bali' to release on April 16

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Swwapnil Joshi will soon be seen in the horror film "Bali", and he announced its release date on Monday. The film will release on April 16, and the actor, who will be seen in a horror flick for the first time, says it is a one-of-kind attempt in this genre.

Swwapnil has had a long and eventful career. He started his career in "Uttar Ramayan" and then worked in Hindi soaps, films and also Marathi films.