Swwapnil Joshi's 'Samantar' to return with season 2

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Swwapnil Joshi released the teaser of the second season of his Marathi series "Samantar" on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the Marathi thriller series, which was received very well in the first season.

The actor captioned the teaser in Marathi and wrote: "2 lifetimes, 2 people and one mystery. Watch what will happen next in Kumar's life in Samantar 2."