Swwapnil Joshi's 'Samantar' to return with season 2

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Swwapnil Joshi released the teaser of the second season of his Marathi series "Samantar" on Thursday.
The actor took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the Marathi thriller series, which was received very well in the first season.
The actor captioned the teaser in Marathi and wrote: "2 lifetimes, 2 people and one mystery. Watch what will happen next in Kumar's life in Samantar 2."
The series also brings back actor Nitish Bharadwaj as Sudarshan Chakrapani.
The trailer of the MX Original series will be released on June 21.
