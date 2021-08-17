Sylvester Stallone pens sweet message on wife Jennifer Flavin's birthday

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone penned a short but sweet message for his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, who recently turned 53.



The 75-year-old 'Rocky' actor took to Instagram to post "Happy birthday to Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you." He also posted an all-smiles photo of himself with his longtime partner.

The couple share three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Stallone is also a father to Seargeoh Stallone from his first marriage to Sasha Czack.

Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997, though their relationship originally began in 1988 at a Beverly Hills restaurant. As per People magazine, they briefly broke up in 1994 after Flavin discovered Stallone's affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson, but the two reconciled in 1995.

The Rambo star often gushes about the love he has for his family on social media. On July 16, Stallone celebrated his 75th birthday with his loved ones.

"And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!" he wrote alongside a family photo.

In June, Stallone also shared a carousel of images from Scarlet's high school graduation. "Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET," he captioned the series of shots.

Stallone honored Scarlet on Instagram the month prior as well after she celebrated her 19th birthday. "Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words," he wrote to his daughter. (ANI)

