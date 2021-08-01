Sylvester Stallone teases next installment of 'Expendables' franchise

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Stallone wrote, "Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It's a little heavy, but it'll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips."Stallone released the first 'Expendables' back in 2010 which grossed a total of USD 274.5 million at the box office. The following installments grossed a cumulative of USD 530 million at the box office as well, hence it should come as no surprise that a fourth one is in the works.The fourth chapter is not confirmed to have a script or director as of yet, though one can assume Stallone will be reprising his role with his bling.As per Deadline, for casting, the finalized actors so far consist of Stallone, Randy Couture and Jason Statham. Several others have been rumored to star in the upcoming action flick such as Dave Bautista, Robert Downey Jr. and Liam Neeson. (ANI)