System Of A Down LA shows delayed after frontman Serj Tankian's breakthrough COVID-19 case

According to Deadline, this announcement came today just hours before they were scheduled to take the stage with Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles at Banc of California Stadium.Tankian said on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 54-year-old musician said he was fully vaccinated, and said he had been "incredibly careful" over the course of the pandemic.The Los Angeles shows were eagerly awaited by fans. The shows will now be held on February 4 and 5, 2022.After a 15-year hiatus, System of a Down had finally released new music last year to spotlight the problems in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.Some of System of a Down's biggest all-time hits include 'Chop Suey', 'Toxicity', and 'B.Y.O.B.' (ANI)