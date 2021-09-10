T Siva: Vijay Antony is the modern day Vijayakanth!

At the audio launch of Kodiyil Oruvan, veteran producer Amma Creations T Siva has said that Vijay Antony is modern-day Vijayakanth that the music composer turned actor is helping the producers by reducing a part of his remuneration during the COVID19 pandemic.

Vijay Antony said that he feels happy hearing Siva's words. "I want to do more such good things but my situation is not that great for now. I even want to act for free for the Producers Council", said Vijay Antony.