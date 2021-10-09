Taapsee, Abhishek Banerjee to appear as celebrity guests on 'Zee Comedy Show'

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) 'Rashmi Rocket' stars Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Banerjee will appear as special guests on the 'Zee Comedy Show' on Sunday.

They are expected to keep audiences riveted with interesting details about their upcoming movie, which touches upon the delicate subject of gender testing in women's athletics. Abhishek will also be seen showing some dance moves, as will Tapsee, and the 10 comedians will roll out their funny acts as 'Team Hasaayenge'.