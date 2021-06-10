Taapsee fears Sujoy Ghosh will get inspired by Dinesh Pandit's 'bhayanak' book!

Taapsee posted a picture on her Instagram story on Thursday. In the picture, Ghosh is seen reading the Hindi book "Dakaiti 60 Lakh Ki".

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who loves binge-reading books penned by Dinesh Pandit, has got Sujoy Ghosh hooked to the author's stories. She now hopes the filmmaker doesnt get inspired by the thriller.

She wrote: "I hope he doesn't get inspired by this thriller now! #DineshPandit."

Ghosh too shared his reaction after reading the book on Twitter.

He said: "Yo @taapsee… yeh kya bhayanak kitaab hai yaar!!! heart palpitating!"

Taapsee on Wednesday was seen reading Pandit's books such as "Dakaiti 60 Lakh Ki", "Hawas Ka Aatank" and "Pyaar Ka Aatank".

The actress will next be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", which is pitched as a mystery thriller.

--IANS

dc/vnc