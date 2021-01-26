  1. Sify.com
  Taapsee is nostalgic as she draws the curtains on 'Rashmi Rocket'

Last Updated: Tue, Jan 26th, 2021, 22:21:03hrs
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. On Tuesday, she posted a nostalgic note recalling the hectic and eventful shooting stint for the film.

"Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!" she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm going to reserve the details for later coz I'm sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that's gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round," she continued.

"For now drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky bound! #FilmWrap #RashmiRocket," concluded Taapsee.

In the Akarsh Khurana directorial, she will be seen as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who faces struggles during her journey of becoming an athlete.

