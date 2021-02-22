Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi to feature in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to team up with Scam 1992 fame actor Pratik Gandhi in a new film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. This is the first collaboration between the two actors. The film will be directed by Arshad Syed and backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "TAAPSEE - PRATIK GANDHI: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #TaapseePannu and #PratikGandhi [won accolades for his act in #Scam1992] to star in #WohLadkiHaiKahaan?... Starts 2021-end... Directed by Arshad Syed... Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur."