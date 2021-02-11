Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap set to announce new film together?

Taapsee and Kashyap have in the past collaborated on the 2018 release, Manmarziyaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's cryptic tweets on Thursday have left fans wondering if the duo is set to return with a new film together.

On Thursday, the actress and the filmmaker tweeted using the identical hashtag #WhatsCult.

"Courage, creativity, clutter breaking, cult! Rare to find them all together... Any idea what I am hinting at? Guess what am I talking about?! #WhatsCult," Taapsee Pannu wrote.

"Collaborating with a 'cult' team on something special! Guess what? Confused? Hona bhi chahiye. Accha hain. Wait and watch #WhatsCult," Kashyap tweeted.

Taapsee has recently revealed in an interview that she will collaborate with Anurag Kashyap on a sci-fi film tentatively titled Rewind, which will reportedly be shot in Goa.

