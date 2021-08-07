Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma laud Aditi Ashok's performance at Tokyo Olympics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have praised Indian golfer Aditi Ashok for her commendable performance during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.



On Saturday, Aditi Ashok missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing at the 4th spot in the women's individual stroke play event.

Hailing Aditi, actor Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and wrote: "But she woke up an entire nation to a woman playing golf and closest ever to winning a medal ! What a feat!Not many of us knew we could be this close! Congratulations @aditigolf."

Actor Arjun Rampal is mesmerised by the skills of the young player.

"Heartbreaking, yet totally mesmerised by this young golfer, who played so beautifully the tuff 4 days of Golf. You definitely deserved to have won a medal but now you have won a lot of youngsters imagination and India's heart," he tweeted.

Actor Anushka Sharma, too, lauded Aditi.

"Narrowly missed the medal but this is excellent," she wrote on Instagram story.

The 23-year-old Aditi rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth.

The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the USA clinched gold with 17 under par. (ANI)

