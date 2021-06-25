Taapsee Pannu: Back to business

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu is back being her quirky self she promotes her upcoming film "Haseen Dillruba". On Friday, she took to social media to share a picture posing with a rose stem in her mouth, setting the tone that things are back to business for her.

"Back to business ! Let's do this ! #HaseenDilruba 2nd July 2021 on @netflix_in #PromotionReady #Rose #DineshPandit #ipadpro2021 #ipadpro," she wrote alongside the image.