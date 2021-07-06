Taapsee Pannu bags new Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible'

Presented by Matinee Entertainment, the forthcoming movie is written and directed by Swaroop RSJ.Announcing the news, the production banner took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "This 'Mishan' is surely 'Impossible' with out her. Welcoming the amazingly talented @taapsee on board for #MishanImpossible."The makers have also unveiled the movie's poster, where Taapsee is intensely looking at a laptop screen.Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are the producers of 'Mishan Impossible'.For the unversed, Taapsee started her acting journey with Telugu cinema only. 'Jhummandi Naadam' was her first film ever.On the Bollywood front, Taapsee is currently being lauded for her performance in the murder mystery 'Haseen Dillruba'. She will be next seen in 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Loop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu'. (ANI)