Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for 'Shabaash Mithu'

The 'Mission Mangal' star took to her Instagram handle to announce the news with a glimpse of herself from the film set, where she can be seen sporting cricket gear as she poses candidly for the camera.She captioned the post, "Let's go....Day 1 ! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue."Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.For the forthcoming biopic, the actor had been training under cricketer Mithali's friend and ex-colleague Nooshin Al Khadeer. Nooshin taught her not only Mithali's iconic cricket style but also the other finer aspects of emulating the ace cricketer on the big screen, such as her poise, stance, and unique traits.Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films include 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)