Taapsee Pannu got 'so much love' on 'Looop Lapeta' set

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu says she received a lot of love on the sets of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, and she wondered if she was worth all of it at all. Taapsee made her confession with an Instagram picture she posted of the film on Monday.

"One of those films where you get so so soooo much of love on set from all the departments that you actually have to pause n think if you were worth it all. Honestly I am not very sure I was. You guys have spoilt me a little I think. What a team!" Taapsee wrote alongside the image.