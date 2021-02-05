Taapsee Pannu is 'in middle of wired up chaos' at Looop Lapeta shoot

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu is not letting her fight with actress Kangana Ranaut come in the way of her work, and says she is focusing on the shoot her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta, amid all the chaos. On Friday, Taapsee used Instagram to share her state of mind along with a picture where she looks at a scene being shot.

"When you are in between 2 perspectives, in middle of wired up chaos and what you do in the frame is going to matter........ chin up, feet up and just focus! Coz not everybody gets this privilege ....(Also coz u r getting clicked by the lens man doubling up as producer @atulkasbekar) #LooopLapeta #SetDiaries #SaviTheChiller," she captioned the image.

Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. Bollywood has already adapted the concept in 2003, by way of late Anant Balani's Ek Din 24 Ghante, starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Looop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia and slated to release later this year.

On Thursday, Kangana had slammed Taapsee for supporting farmers.

Taapsee had tweeted: "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher' for others."

Kangana commented on Taapsee's tweet hurling adjectives like "B-grade person'', "dumbo" and "freeloader".

Kangana commented in Hindi: "Teri maa ko main gali doon it will rattle your belief dumbo? National platforms pe uska apman karu... I know you will strengthen your love not do anything tabhi toh tere jaise dusaron ki rotiyon pe palne wale paltu hote hain...kabhi kuch aur nahin ban pate, chup kar aab. (Will it rattle your belief if I hurl abuses at your mother, dumbo? What if I insult her on national platforms? I know you will strengthen your love not do anything and that's why people like you depend on others for their bread, just like pets. They cannot become anything else ever, so you better keep shut)."

