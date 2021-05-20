Taapsee Pannu: Just hanging there, staying afloat

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu took to social media on Thursday to express her state of mind amid lockdown with a throwback picture that triggers melancholic moods.

Taapsee shared a throwback photo on Instagram where she is posing in a swimming pool, staying afloat. Alongside the photo, Taapsee wrote: "Just hanging there… Staying afloat…. One day at a time…. Waiting….. Throwback pictures don't always make u smile."