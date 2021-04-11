Taapsee Pannu looks elegant as she gazes at her lockdown Sunday

After one of the major hotspots for coronavirus in India- Maharashtra announced to observe a weekend lockdown in the state, Bollywood celebrities have started to share how they are reviving their isolation days by posting pictures and videos on social media.Joining the bandwagon, Taapsee Pannu also hopped on to her Instagram handle and shared an elegant monochromatic picture that shows her sporting a formal attire with sober makeup look and loosely tied hair bun."My lockdown Sunday gaze," the 'Pink' star wrote.The enchanting picture managed to gather more than 1 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted. Ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha with whom Taapsee collaborated for her critical and commercial hit drama 'Thappad' also liked the picture.Meanwhile, on a professional note, the actor will be next seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)