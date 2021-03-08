Taapsee Pannu, Mithali Raj urge women to stand up, challenge the norm and take charge of their own stories

With Taapsee all geared up to play Mithali on the silver screen in Viacom18 Studio's upcoming 'Shabaash Mithu', the duo collaborated to give a powerful performance on a script written by Priya Aven.With the initiative 'Shabaash Mithu, Shabaash You', the women's day special video sees the 'Pink' actor and Mithali encouraging women from all walks of life to take charge of their own lives.Emphasizing on the gender before the roles, Taapsee is heard saying, "Today, I am not afraid because I know I am speaking to a girl who doesn't look away..""Girl don't close your eyes, don't look away. Choose to challenge every old fashioned way," she continued.Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will soon treat movie buffs to 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has been training and shooting for the film.For her forthcoming movie, Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport.Taapsee said, "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali."Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', a remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'. On Wednesday, the actor had shared pictures of herself at the airport and on the flight, writing, "Now ready to looop it up in Goa! Last schedule of #loooplapeta."Apart from 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films also includes 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)