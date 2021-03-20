Taapsee Pannu preps for 'Shabaash Mithu', shares photo of practice in the nets

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she practised 'cover drive' shot in cricket.The photo shows the 'Pink' star in the sports gear of a cricketer: a thigh guard and protective pad on the knee. The actor is also seen sporting cricket gloves as she strikes a shot with her bat, and practices with dedication.Along with the picture, Pannu noted, "Taking the cover drive literally!#WIP #ShabaashMithu."With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh likes while scores of fans praised the actor who is seen practising for the role in her upcoming film.Shahid Kapoor who is also essaying the role of a cricketer in sports drama 'Jersey' wrote in the comments section, "Sharp and added a clapping hands emoticon."Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films include 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)