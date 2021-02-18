Taapsee Pannu raises glamour quotient, flaunts toned abs in latest post

The 33-year-old actor, who is working her fingers to the bone for her upcoming slate of dramatic films, leaves no stone unturned to not wow her fans with her stunning fashion styles.In her recent Instagram post, Taapsee is seen stunningly posing for the camera click while donning off-white coloured flared pants having details on the front part which she teamed up with a crop-bold blacktop and long navy blue jacket. Her bronze-based makeup and loose curly bun hairstyle accentuated the whole edgy look.In the second picture, the 'Pink' actor is seen showcasing her toned abs while posing for the lens.With the post that accumulated more than two lakh likes within a few hours of being posted, Taapsee kept the caption apt and wrote, "Ready......Take! #AllSet #OnToTheNext." She also acknowledged her team for creating the stunning look by tagging their official accounts with the picture.Scores of her fans and fellow celebrities chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire emoticons. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan also left a hundred points emoji in the comments.Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee recently announced a new collab with director Anurag Kashyap titled 'Dobaaraa' which mark the director-actor duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Anurag on board as producer.Besides this, she will soon be seen in 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and has started training for the film, which revolves around the life of Mithali, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team.Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', a remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'. She also has a line-up of films that includes 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket'. (ANI)