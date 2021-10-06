Taapsee Pannu reveals real reason she did 'Rashmi Rocket'

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu did not know what gender testing is all about and that she was shocked when she learned about it. The actress says that she wanted to be the vehicle to present the problem which is relevant even today.

Talking to IANS if she knew what gender testing or gender verification was, Taapsee said: "I did not know about it and that is the one reason why I wanted to do it because I am such a sports lover and a sports enthusiast myself. So I was very shocked."