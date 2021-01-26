Taapsee Pannu shares process of making a 'random video'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared the step-by-step process of making a random video and it is hilarious.

In an Instagram clip, the actress is seen doing push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch.

"Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you. - Figure out a random activity like Push ups -- remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like you r touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength," she captioned the clip.