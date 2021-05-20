Taapsee Pannu shares Thursday thoughts, emphasizes 'hope and happiness' in unprecedented times

As the fight against the second wave of COVID-19 continues, some coastal states have had to deal with the impact of Tauktae which had turned into extreme severe cyclone.Urging people to stay strong during the grim situation, the 'Thappad' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with her sister Shagun in the story along with a long message."It's been weeks where I have just woken up and went through my day worrying what shock might come next, just reading bad news and trying to help. For weeks I could feel a part of my heartbreaking every day knowing and reading about what's happening around me. But today I had to shake myself up and say, you can only spread light around when you are happy within and I want to hold on to that happiness now. Trying to get back the cheer so I can also be a reason for someone somewhere to smile," Taapsee wrote.In the photo, the sister duo could be seen flaunting their infectious smiles, motivating people to stay hopeful during unprecedented times.In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher have come forward to contribute in order to help people.Many stars like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.Meanwhile, on a professional note, the actor will be next seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)