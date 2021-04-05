Taapsee Pannu starts 'Shabaash Mithu' shoot

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu took to her social media to announce that she has started shooting for her film, Shabaash Mithu, on Monday.

She posted a picture in cricket-gear and wrote: "Let's go.... Day 1 ! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue."

The actress has been keeping fans updated with her preparations for the film. She has been posting pictures of her training sessions.