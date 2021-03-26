Taapsee Pannu talks about donating platelets to elderly woman

"Least I could've done. Not everyone gets a chance to save someone's life. Bigger than any other achievement for me. big hug n u keep spreading love like always," wrote Taapsee.

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu donated platelets to an elderly woman, and Tillotama Shome on Friday tweeted praising her for the act. In reply, Taapsee tweeted later the same day to share a "big hug" in return.

Tillotama had earlier tweeted how her friend's grandmother was in the need of platelets, and Taapsee reached out to help.

"I have never worked or hung out with @taapsee but I was aware of how hard working she is!! I was however, unaware of how incredibly humane she is. Going beyond an RT to actually offering to donate her platelets. You are gold!! I wish you my best and admire your strength," went Tillotama's tweet earlier on Friday.

She had also mentioned in one of her tweets: "My friend's grandma needed platelets and she offered to donate even though she doesn't know me or my friend, that's not humane? Anyway. Wishes for your good health, nothing is more precious."

--IANS

ym/vnc