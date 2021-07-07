Taapsee Pannu: There is no industry without competition, stress today

Talking about life in Bollywood being fastpaced and how it takes a toll, Taapsee tells IANS: "It is a very competitive industry, just like other industries. Just that our competition comes in front of the camera for the world to judge. So, it becomes slightly more stressful, but everyone knows about it when they get into it."

She agrees it is a part and parcel of an actor's life.

"It's not like somebody forced us into it. We were aware of the fact that we will be in front of the camera and people would want to know more and more about us, so we were aware of that when we entered. So, something in return of that unconditional love we get from the audience is a price we pay. That attracts stress and it's a part of every competitive industry," the actress said.

"There is competition in every industry. There is no industry without competition and stress today," summed up Taapsee, whose latest film "Haseen Dillruba" released on Netflix recently.

