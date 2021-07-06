Taapsee Pannu: Want to reaffirm audience trust in me for choosing quality films

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu has been signed up for a Telugu film titled "Mishan Impossible". The actress says she wants to reaffirm the trust the audience has in her for choosing quality.

"In last seven years I have always been on a lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience, movies that I will spend my time and money on. And 'Mishan Impossible' is one of them," Taapsee said.