Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for 'Dobaaraa'

The 'Badla' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared stories from the sets of 'Dobaaraa', completing the last day of her shoot. In the first clip, the ace actor can be seen hugging the movie's director Anurag Kashyap and jokingly claiming that "I know mera acha performance hai," which she also wrote with the clip, along with "Last day on set so making sure we shower a lot of love on our own selves."Another clip showed the director-actor duo joking about bringing out the best in other's work. Along with it, Taapsee wrote, "His claim: he will give himself a medal for that."Helmed by the ace filmmaker, 'Dobaaraa' marks the director-actor duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Kashyap on board as a producer.The movie will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.Kashyap was last seen in 'AK vs AK', which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also starred Anil Kapoor. His last release as a director was the Netflix film 'Choked' (2020), starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.Meanwhile, Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', and 'Looop Lapeta'. (ANI)