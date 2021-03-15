Taapsee Pannu's 'catch out' practice session

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse from her cricket practice for the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Taapsee posted a string of videos on Instagram Stories, where she is seen playing cricket.

"Practicing how to get catch out," Taapsee wrote on one of the clips.