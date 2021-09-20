Taapsee Pannu's reply to troller for calling her body 'masculine' is winning hearts!

Taapsee has many times proved that she is the master of replying to her haters with ease.On Monday, after the release date of her much-awaited film 'Rashmi Rocket' was released, a publication house on Twitter posted her picture showing her back while asking the social media users to guess who the actor was.The post received many comments from the Twitterati, but a social media user trolled the 'Pink' actor and wrote, "Ye Mard Ki Body Wali Sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai (Only Taapsee can have a manly body like this)."Quick to notice, the actor responded to the user by writing, "All I will say is.... Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment."The actor's fans are appreciating her for shutting up the body-shaming troll with ease.Earlier in the morning, makers of Taapsee Pannu -starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' announced that the film will be released on October 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5.Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Taapsee shared the poster of the film along with the release date. The poster gives viewers a quick glimpse of the adrenaline-packed narrative, while Taapsee looks full of grit and determination.Following the story of a young girl, who hails from a small village but is blessed with an incredibly large gift, 'Rashmi Rocket' is directed by Akarsh Khurana. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, 'Rashmi Rocket' is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.Apart from 'Rashmi Rocket', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu'. (ANI)