Taapsee poses with team, flaunts Filmfare trophies to celebrate 'Thappad's big win

The 'Badla' actor took to her Instagram and shared a short clip which starts by focusing on the seven Filmfare accolades which her film 'Thappad' won in the categories of 'Best Film', 'Best Actor in a leading role (female)', 'Best Story', 'Best Playback singer (male)', 'Best sound design', 'Best editing', and 'Best Background score'.As the clip moves forward, it focuses on the whole team of 'Thappad', including director Anubhav Sinha."A team that celebrates together stays together #Thappad team with ALL the ladies," she wrote in the caption.With the video, Taapsee also added Sidhu Moose Wala's Punjabi song titled 'Famous' in the background.The post hit more than one lakh views within a few hours of being posted. Fellow Bollywood stars, including Aayushman Khurrana, left a string of emoticons in the comments section.The star-studded 66th Filmfare awards on Saturday saw'Thappad' winning the maximum number of awards, followed by 'Gulabo Sitabo', winning six.The ceremony which took place at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai, concluded with late actor Irrfan Khan bagging the posthumous award: Best Actor (Male) award for his moving performance in 'Angrezi Medium'. Irrfan died on April 29 last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer. The late actor was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event last night. Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Award.Alaya F took home the Best Debut (Female) award for her much-appreciated performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' while Taapsee Pannu and Tilottama Shome were honoured with the award for Best Actress (Popular) and award for Best Actress (Critics) respectively for their roles in 'Thappad' and 'Sir'.Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut, his 'Tanhaji' director, were also among the big winners of the night with Saif taking home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) and Om being commemorated with the award for Best Director.The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, and Maniesh Paul. (ANI)