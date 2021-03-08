Taapsee recalls working with 'mad man' Sujoy Ghosh

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 8th, 2021, 20:06:24hrs
Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla released two years ago on this day. The actress recalls working with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whom she lovingly called a mad man.

Taapsee posted a picture posing with Sujoy on Instagram. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Two years since I last spent hours with this mad man laughing on each other's guts to attempt ‘Badla'. While I miss his weirdness it's hard to make this lazy ass sit n write something we can create on screen again! Only so we can get more such embarrassing pictures clicked :) P.S- he needs a new wardrobe so please give him some work dear producers."

Badla, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

The story follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover.

