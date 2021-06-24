Taapsee signs a new film in Tamil!

Taapsee's last Tamil film Game Over failed to mint money at the box office but the collective digital and satellite rights in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi fetched a profit to its producer Sashikanth.
As she has a good market in the Hindi digital and satellite circuit, Passion Studios has signed a new multilingual film with the actress. The film will be directed by Bharath Neelakandan who had made K13 with Arulnithi.
Passion Studios is also producing Taapsee's horror thriller with debutant filmmaker Deepak Sundararajan, son of actor and director Sundarajan.
Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and Radikaa Sarathkumar are playing pivotal characters in the yet-untitled film.
Taapsee also plays a pivotal role in Jayam Ravi's Janaganamana directed by Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai fame.