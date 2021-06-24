Taapsee signs a new film in Tamil!

Taapsee's last Tamil film Game Over failed to mint money at the box office but the collective digital and satellite rights in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi fetched a profit to its producer Sashikanth.

As she has a good market in the Hindi digital and satellite circuit, Passion Studios has signed a new multilingual film with the actress. The film will be directed by Bharath Neelakandan who had made K13 with Arulnithi.