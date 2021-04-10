Taapsee's mantra: Suit up, smile up, show up

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a mantra in life that she follows.

"Suit up... smile up.... show up," she wrote as caption on Instagram, with a picture where she is dressed in burnt orange pants paired with a white shirt and a blazer.

The actress is currently busy shooting for "Shabaash Mithu", based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.