'Tadap' trailer featuring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria out Wednesday

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Tadap' is out Wednesday. This movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100'. It is directed by Milan Luthria and it is a romantic action drama

'Tadap' is the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty.

Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria says: "'Tadap' is a dark love story, and an extremely unusual debut film. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria have author-backed roles. Their chemistry shines through in a story that has intense romance, action and soulful music. 'Tadap' is an eye opener and reflects the changing tastes of our audiences. Get ready for a thrilling ride."