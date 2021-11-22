Taha Shah Badussha, Daisy Shah's thoughts on their latest track 'Ekk Vari'

The song poster came out on November 22. Taha Shah shares on being featured in the song and his working experience with Daisy.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Taha Shah Badussha, who is known for his roles in 'Luv Ka The End', will be seen in the upcoming romantic track 'Ekk Vari' with 'Jai Ho' fame Daisy Shah.

He says: "'Ekk Vari' is a special song and I'm glad to be collaborating with the greats of the entertainment industry. The artists have done a fabulous job creating such a beautiful song. The experience of working with Daisy has been amazing and I hope our chemistry sparks memories of love for all the couples out there. I've been a firm believer in going all out for love and 'Ekk Vari' upholds that beautifully. I can't wait for the song to be out."

Daisy also adds stating about her collaboration with co-actor, Taha Shah and how this song is special to her: "'Ekk Vari' sends the message that love is worth overcoming odds. It's the kind of song that makes you believe in love. Collaborating with Taha has been awesome and I'm glad that the song will be released soon. I hope it will be relatable to those who have been in love."

Produced by Imagineer Entertainment, presented by Panorama Music, written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and with music by Sanjeev-Ajay, 'Ekk Vari' has been rendered by Shahzan Mujeeb.

'Ekk Vari' will be released on Panorama Music's YouTube channel.

