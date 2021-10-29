Taha Shah Badussha on working with Rajit Kapur in 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar'

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha is seen playing a key role in the rom-com web series 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar'.

While Taha is paired opposite Adah Sharma, the series also features actor Rajit Kapur who is known for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi.

Taha, who has acted in films like 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Gippi', 'Luv Ka The End', shared some moments from the shoot.