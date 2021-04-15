Taha Shah Badussha: Silver screen will always be where one experiences magic

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who made his OTT debut with the series "Bekaaboo 2", feels while OTT is doing well, cinema will never lose its significance.

The actor says the silver screen will always be a place where actors can "experience magic".

"I think OTT is still emerging and it's growing exponentially. Only time will tell, but as far as I can see the trend OTT will definitely expand and be at its peak. But the silver screen is and will always be where one experiences magic," he told IANS.