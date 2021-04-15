Taha Shah Badussha: Silver screen will always be where one experiences magic

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who made his OTT debut with the series "Bekaaboo 2", feels while OTT is doing well, cinema will never lose its significance.
The actor says the silver screen will always be a place where actors can "experience magic".
"I think OTT is still emerging and it's growing exponentially. Only time will tell, but as far as I can see the trend OTT will definitely expand and be at its peak. But the silver screen is and will always be where one experiences magic," he told IANS.
The actor adds that for him, even as a viewer, the big screen experience is always unique.
"For me, as an audience, it's always going to be movies on the big screen. But nothing is impossible! Who would have thought stars from the Silver Screen would do web Series, until it actually happened?" he says.
Meanwhile, talking about coming on board with "Bekaaboo 2", he says he always wanted to try something different and the show provided the perfect opportunity.
"I have always wanted to do a different kind of role and a different genre -- one I have never been part of before. 'Bekaaboo' is as pyscho as it can get!" he sums up.
